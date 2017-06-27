Worcester Sheriff Press Release On Body Found

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On Monday 6-26-17 at about 1030 Hrs. a kayaker was paddling in the Pocomoke River about a mile south of Snow Hill when they came across a body floating in the river. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the County Bureau of investigation and the Snow Hill Fire department responded to the area and recovered the body of an African American male. The identity of the subject has not been determined.
The Maryland State Police forensics unit responded and processed the scene. The subject has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Worcester County Bureau of investigation at 410-632-1111.
No comments:
Post a Comment