Willards Lions Club Bingo

Super Bingo
Saturday, June 24th

at the Willards Lions Club
on Main St in Willards, MD

Doors Open at 5 pm
Early bird games at 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm, and 6:30 pm 
Regular games begin at 7 pm

Over $3,500 in guaranteed prize money

$35 Admission Pack Includes: 9 cards for 20 games of Regular Bingo paying a guaranteed $125 each and 1 U-Pick card with 4 chances to win a guaranteed $1,000

50/50 Smoke Break Games
Additional 9 card packs and other bingo
games will be available for sale

Kitchen will be open with assorted food and desserts
