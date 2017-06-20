Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Assault 2nd Degree
Date of Incident: 18 June 2017
Location: 29000 block of Santa Fe Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: John Donald Handy Jr., 46, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 18 June 2017 at 3:25 AM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 29000 block of Santa Fe Drive for a reported altercation. The deputy was informed that John Handy reportedly struck his live-in girlfriend in the face during the altercation. During the investigation, the deputy observed signs of injury that corroborated the account.
The deputy placed Handy under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Handy without bond pending a future bond review.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree
Incident: Assault 2nd Degree on a Deputy / Resisting Arrest
Date of Incident: 18 June 2017
Location: 800 block of Booth Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Wayne Watson Fadely, 33, Tyaskin, MD
Narrative: On 18 June 2017 at 9:12 PM, a deputy responded to the Leonard Apartments in the 800 block of Booth Street for a reported disorderly subject. Upon arrival, the deputy located the individual who would be later identified as Wayne Fadely and observed that Fadely appeared extremely intoxicated. The situation appeared to resolve itself as Fadely was assisted into a vehicle for the purpose of being removed from the area. At this point, Fadely attempted to place himself behind the wheel of the vehicle in what appeared to be an intent to drive away in his apparent intoxicated state.
The deputy attempted to assist Fadely from the vehicle in order to prevent him from driving away at which point Fadely kicked the deputy. With the assistance of another deputy, Fadely was successfully removed from the driver’s seat and placed under arrest. Fadely continued to be uncooperative with the deputies on scene which required them to then carry him to the patrol vehicle even as he told the deputies he was not getting into the patrol vehicle. Fadely would be placed in the patrol vehicle, but not before kicking one of the deputies again.
Fadely was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Fadely in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
Incident: Malicious Destruction of Property
Date of Incident: 18 June 2017
Location: 1000 block of Marine Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect:
- Shawnese D. Cannon, 21, Salisbury, MD
- Tamira J. McLeod, 23, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 18 June 2017 at 9:24 PM, a deputy responded to a reported incident in the 1000 block of Marine Road. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a Pontiac Sedan on the property and observed that all of the glass in the Pontiac’s windows had either been shattered or broken out and there were also multiple dents all over the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation into what happened to the vehicle, the deputy learned two females, Shawnese Cannon and Tamira McLeod took a baseball bat to the vehicle because they were upset with the man who owned it.
Both Cannon and McLeod were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released both subjects on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Malicious Destruction of Property and Disorderly Conduct
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 19 June 2017
