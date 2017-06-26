Monday, June 26, 2017

Wicomico Accidental SF Dwelling N Westover Dr Salisbury

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  06/26/2017
Time:  9:46 am
Location / Address:  709 N. Westover Drive, Salisbury, Wicomico County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: one story wood framed single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:  Rental Management Inc.
Injuries or Deaths: one adult female transferred from PRMC to Bayview Burn Center
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 50,000.00   Contents: $ 15,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: present / unknown if activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1   # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 20 mins
Discovered By: passerby
Area of Origin:  kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, as a result of unattended cooking
Additional Information: 
