WCSO Press Releases - June 26, 2017
Incident: Possession of CDS
Date of Incident: 23 June 2017
Location: Jackson Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect:
- Rhea Michelle Styers, 34, Salisbury, MD
- James Tyler Jarrett, 26, Eden, MD
Narrative: On 23 June 2017 at 5:34 PM deputies stopped a vehicle operated by James Jarrett for committing a stop sign violation. During the encounter, it was discovered that Jarrett and his occupant, Rhea Styers, had thrown several items from the vehicle prior to stopping. Upon recovering these items, the deputies discovered that the pair had thrown 78 syringes along with baggies containing what would be identified as heroin from their moving vehicle.
Both Styers and Jarrett were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Styers was detained in the Detention Center on a bond of $2,500.00 while Styers was released on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Littering
Incident: Driving Suspended
Date of Incident: 24 June 2017
Location: Northwood Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: David R. Steelman, 56, Hebron, MD
Narrative: On 24 June 2017 at 9:02 AM, a deputy observed a subject he recognized as David Steelman driving a vehicle on Northwood Drive in Salisbury. The deputy recognized Steelman as he had just arrested him back in April for driving while suspended. The deputy was also aware that Steelman’s vehicle was currently unregistered and displayed a tag that was not registered to it.
It was uncovered that Steelman has two pending cases where he has been charged with driving while suspended.
The deputy placed Steelman under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Steelman on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Driving While Suspended
Incident: False Name to Law Enforcement
Date of Incident: 24 June 2017
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: Christopher Dale Miller Jr., 33, Ocean City, MD
Narrative: On 24 June 2017 at 6:32 PM, a deputy responded to Peninsula Regional Medical Center to meet with Christopher Miller who had been transported there for treatment. The deputy responded as part of an investigation surrounding the circumstances that required Miller to be transported. During the investigation, Miller provided a false identity to the investigating deputy. After doubting the veracity of the information Miller provided, the deputy was able to learn his true identity. The deputy also discovered that Miller was currently wanted on a Circuit Court bench warrant in a theft case which is what prompted Miller to try and conceal his true identity.
Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Miller on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.
However, Miller was detained without bond on the Circuit Court Bench Warrant pending a bond review in front of a Circuit Court judge.
Charges: False Statement to Law Enforcement, Providing a false Identity to Avoid Prosecution, Hindering and Obstructing
Incident: Driving While Suspended
Date of Incident: 25 June 2017
Location: Wicomico County
Suspect: Shannon William Marshall, 41, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 25 June 2017 at 2:44 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Shannon Marshall on Mt. Hermon Road after observing that the registration plates on Marshall’s vehicle were expired. The deputy also discovered that Marshall was knowingly driving while his license was suspended.
The deputy placed Marshall under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Marshall on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Driving While Suspended
