Update-Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries** State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit Investigating Serious Crash-Millsboro

Millsboro– A 72-year-old bicyclist involved in crash with a tractor-trailer on June 15, 2017 has died as a result of his injuries.
Kenneth Tull of Delmar, Maryland died Wednesday June 28, 2017 at Christiana Hospital.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. If anyone may have witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Corporal N. Demalto of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
