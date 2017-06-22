Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Subject

State Police are requesting assistance in locating Dustin Z. Crew, 28 of Dover, who is wanted for Selling Stolen Property, Theft by False Pretense, and other charges.
If anyone has any information in reference to Dustin Crew’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective J. Callini at 302-698-8503. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."
