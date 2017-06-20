Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

CDS Arrest: On June 9, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near Old Claiborne Road for a traffic violation. Deputies identified the driver as Brandon Michael Elliott, 23 of Hurlock, MD and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted where marijuana was located. Elliott was charged on a civil citation with possession of marijuana and released on his signature.
Warrant Service: On June 2, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding arrest warrant on Kallie Lindsey Starkey, 24 of St. Michaels, Maryland. Deputies responded to the residence for an assault on May 28, 2017. The result of the investigation concluded Starkey assaulted her mother after an argument and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Starkey was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.
Assault Arrest: On June 10, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Drum Point Road for a domestic assault. Deputies contacted the victim, Eric Silva, 48 who advised the Deputies that he had been assaulted by his wife, Colleen Moran, 46 both of St Michaels, MD. Marks and injuries on Silva were consistent with an assault resulting in the arrest of Moran on charges of assault. Moran was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.
CDS Arrest: On June 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Goldsborough Street for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Matthew John Lowenhaup, 21of Clear Spring, MD. Easton Police Department conducted a K-9 scan of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. A probable cause search was conducted and Lowenhaup was found to be in possession of marijuana. Lowenhaup was charged with possession of marijuana on a civil citation and released on his signature.
CDS/DUI Arrest: On June 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St Michaels Road near the MEBA School for moving violations. Deputies identified the driver as Matthew Louis Kelly, 34 of Easton, MD and detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Kelly was requested to complete standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to adequately perform. Kelly was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and a search of the vehicle resulted in locating marijuana. A passenger in the vehicle, Richard Wesley Bates, 28 of Easton, MD was charged on a civil citation with possession of marijuana. Kelly was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana. Kelly and Bates were released from the scene upon their signature on the citations.
CDS Arrest: On June 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway in Trappe, Maryland for a moving violation. Deputies made contact with the occupants and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and a passenger, identified as Jaime Luis Castro, 19 of Silver Springs, Maryland was found to be in possession of marijuana. Castro was charged with possession of marijuana on a civil citation, being released on his signature.
CDS Arrest: On June 11, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Black Dog Alley near Kings Meadows for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Marquese Jayvon Gannt, 21of Seaford, Delaware and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of marijuana. Gannt was charged on a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on his signature.
CDS Arrest: On June 13, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway at the 76 mile marker for an equipment violation. Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Christopher Wayne Belton, 18 of Upper Marlboro, MD, a front seat juvenile passenger, and a rear seat passenger, Reginald Timothy Pitt, 18 of Upper Marlboro, MD. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, locating marijuana and paraphernalia. Belton and Pitt were charged with possession of marijuana on civil citations with the juvenile being charged on a juvenile civil citation. Belton and Pitt were released on their signature and the juvenile was released to a guardian.
CDS Arrest: On June 13, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Garden Street near Wrightson Avenue for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Bridget Dugan Clark, 31 of Royal Oak, MD and after developing probable cause, conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Raven conducted and open-air exterior sniff of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed heroin and paraphernalia resulting in the arrest of Clark. Clark was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Clark was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
CDS Arrest: On June 15, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on Ocean Gateway near Boh Brooks Road. Deputies identified the driver as Jason Edward McGrann, 46 of Gordonsville, VA and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. McGrann admitted to having marijuana and paraphernalia, which he turned over to the Deputies. McGrann was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana and released on his signature.
