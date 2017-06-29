State Police Investigate Attempted Robbery – West Rehoboth

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
West Rehoboth – The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a bicyclist that occurred over night near West Rehoboth.
The incident was reported to troopers this morning, Thursday June 29, 2017, around 11:00 a.m. but occurred sometime around 12:45 a.m. when a 21-year-old female was riding her bicycle southbound on the service road adjacent to Coastal Highway near the Secured Self Storage. A male subject approached her from the right side and pushed her of her bike causing her to fall into some grass. Once down, the suspect attempted to remove her backpack, but she resisted and was possibly scared off by a passing northbound motor vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful in obtaining any of the victim’s belongings and was observed entering a vehicle that may have fled southbound into Rehoboth. The victim was not reported to be injured in this incident.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5’08”-5’10” tall. No further physical or clothing description available. No description given of the vehicle.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
