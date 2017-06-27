State Police Continue to Probe Thefts from Vehicles – Bridgeville
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Bridgeville – Over the last couple of days, the Delaware State Police has seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at a dozen locations on Hearns Pond Road, south of Bridgeville.
State Police learned that an undetermined number of suspects entered approximately a dozen different vehicles stealing items and also rummaging through unsecured vehicles. The suspects stole items ranging from purses to electronic devices, and U.S. currency. In most of these cases the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways and were unsecured. These incidents are just south of an area that was reported seeing car break-ins just a week prior (State Police Probe Thefts From Vehicles-Bridgeville)
The Delaware State Police urge people to utilize the following tips:
- Lock your car doors and roll up you windows
- Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle
- Leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed
- Report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 immediately
If anyone has any information on these incidents or the suspect, they are asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP
Released: 062717 1345
No comments:
Post a Comment