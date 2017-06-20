Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

On June 14, 2017 the Sheriff's Office conducted a check of the following businesses for tobacco compliance: Lucky’s Store in Chance, Arby’s Store in Wenona, the One Stop in Eden, Rite-Aid, Food Lion, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Kings Creek Market and Royal Farms in Princess Anne, Goose Creek and Dash In in Westover and River Market in Pocomoke.
All were found to be in compliance.
On June 15, 2017 the Sheriff's Office conducted another check of the following businesses for tobacco compliance: Food Lion in Crisfield and Princess Anne, Family Dollar in Crisfield and Princess Anne, Dollar General in Crisfield and Princess Anne, Goose Creek in Westover and Princess Anne, One Stop in Eden, Dash In in Westover, River Market in Pocomoke, Fast Gas and Brew Thru in Crisfield, Kings Creek Market, Kash & Karry, Royal Farms and Rite Aid in Princess Anne.
All were found to be in compliance except for the Food Lion in Princess Anne. Charges are pending.
Sheriff Howard would like to thank all those businesses that were found to be in compliance as it is very important to keep tobacco products out of the hands of persons underage.
