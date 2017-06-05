Somerset County DUI Accident

At Fault Operator in Crash Charged with DUI (Somerset County)June 5, 2017
On June 3, 2017 at approximately 10:46 pm, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack were dispatched to the area of US Route 13 and Route 413 for a motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, troopers observed two vehicles in the roadway which had been involved in a collision. Investigation revealed that a Black Nissan Pathfinder operated by Douglas McClain Sr., 58 years old from Salisbury, MD was traveling on N/B Rt. 413 and intended to cross S/B. Rt. 13 to continue North. At the time of the collision, McClain failed to yield the right of way to a white Chevrolet Impala which was heading S/B on Rt. 13 and driven by David J. Hendershot, 57 years old of Bloxom, VA.
During the course of the investigation, the driver of the Black Nissan, McClain, admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage prior to the collision. Troopers also made observations of McClain which were consistent of a person who was impaired by alcohol. McClain performed several standardized field sobriety test, but the tests were stopped due to McClain wanting medical attention, even though he refused moments prior. McClain was transported to PRMC hospital where troopers again contacted him in reference to the impaired driving investigation. McClain refused an evidence test for alcohol at the hospital. McClain was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, and driving with a suspended registration.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to PRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
1 comment:
How can you refuse the blood alcohol test at the hospital? Thought you can on scene, but then they take you to hospital and force you to take it?
