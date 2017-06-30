Scandal In Wicomico County

Scandal has rocked the County Office Building as a potentially damning piece of evidence has come to light regarding fraud.
In the past few months County Executive Bob Culver fired the Finance Director Leslie Lewis out of the blue. The document that has come forward is a fraudulent letter from her office that was put in an employees personnel file recommending a pay raise. The problem is Leslie never wrote it. Bob has refused to answer questions about it and has also barred County employees from answering questions from the financial auditors.
Was Leslie Lewis fired for not going along with this charade? Why won't Bob Culver cooperate with the investigation?Why is he keeping employees from speaking? These are serious questions as this is a criminal offense.
Ask why wouldn't he be fully supportive of finding out about employee fraud regarding a raise?
