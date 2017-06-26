Monday, June 26, 2017
Salisbury Fire Department Press Release
At 09:46, Stations 16, 2, 1, and 5 (Hebron) were dispatched for a structure fire with occupant trapped - units were advised en route that occupant was now outside of the structure w/ burns to the upper body
E16 arrived and reported fire showing Side Alpha - the crew from E16 put a preconnected 1.75" handline into service - supply line laid by E16 had a catastrophic failure of a coupling - primary water supply re-established after replacement of damaged hose
E161 arrived and secured secondary water source and advanced a backup line - Truck 2 completed primary searches with no occupants found in the residence - AC1 arrived and established fixed command - additional resources from Station 74 (Delmar) were requested due to temperature/humidity concerns
crew from Paramedic A16 treated and transported burn pt - crew from Paramedic A1 involved w/ initial suppression crews - Truck 1 assigned utility control - Engine/Tanker 5 assigned to assist/relieve E16's crew - Engine/Tanker 74 assigned to assist/relieve E161's crew - Tower 16 assigned to overhaul
situation declared under control at 10:33 Hours after first PAR showed all crews accounted for and either working or in rehab
State Fire Marshal's Office remained on scene to conduct investigation - preliminary findings were fire caused by unattended cooking in the residence
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on June 26, 2017
