Rehoboth Teen Charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Lewes – A Rehoboth man was arrested early this morning after a traffic stop by Lewes Police Department uncovers a theft of the car.
Around 12:17 a.m. this morning, Wednesday June 21, 2017, officers with Lewes Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 just south of Atlantic Avenue on Kings Highway. The traffic stop was performed after a computer inquiry into the registration revealed the tag displayed was not on the correct vehicle. Contact was made with the registered owner who advised the vehicle should be parked at Below Book Auto Sales, located at 1608 Savannah Road, for repairs. At that point, James F. Mulholland, 19, and a 16-year-old passenger were placed in custody until troopers could arrive to continue the investigation. A search of the vehicle located two hand-held Motorola radios, 13 Fuelman gas cards, and two sets of keys which were later identified to belong to the Cape Henlopen High School.
Through the investigation it was learned that James Mulholland had gone to Below Book Auto Sales around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday June 18, 2017 and located the Chrysler 300 parked in the parking lot with the keys still inside. He then drove the vehicle to the Weis Markets across the street where he picked up the 16-year-old friend. Later that day, the two were at Cape Henlopen High School playing basketball when they saw a custodian at the maintenance building. The two began talking to the custodian and without him knowing, James removed two radios and two sets of keys. That same evening, James returned to the school alone and entered the parking lot where the busses are parked. He then entered numerous busses and removed 13 Fuelman gas cards.
James Mulholland was charged by state police with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Theft Under $1500, and two counts of Criminal Trespass. He was arraigned at JP3 and released on $3,000.00 unsecured bond. Lewes PD also charge Mulholland with Receive or Transfer a Stolen Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fictitious Registration. These charges levied a $2,000.00 unsecured bond.
The 16-year-old was not charged with any crimes.
