Princess Anne Police Department Press Release

The Princess Anne Police Department would like to remind citizens that they can contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 to give anonymous tips concerning crime. Information that leads to an arrest can result in monetary rewards.
· On 6-10-17, the Princess Anne Police Department responded to the intersection of US Route 13 and Stewart Neck Road in reference to a fatal motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Heather Elizabeth Uff, 43, of Marion Station, Maryland was traveling West on Stewart Neck Road when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheel tractor trailer that was traveling south on US Route 13. Two passengers were also in the vehicle that was being driven by Uff and they were identified as Ashley Rose Creed, 26, of Crisfield, Maryland and Terrance Joseph Lee Schmidt, 28, of Marion Station, Maryland. Uff, Creed, and Schmidt were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, however Schmidt later died from his injuries. Uff and Creed are currently reported to be in critical condition. The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Travis Sentel Jennings, 37, of Suffolk, Virginia who was not injured. The Maryland State Police Crash Team and Maryland State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit are assisting with the investigation.
· On 6-9-17, the Princess Anne Police Department served William Edward Purnell, 19, of Baltimore, Maryland with an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Purnell with burglary 3rd degree, 2 counts burglary 4th degree, 6 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the 4th degree, malicious destruction of property over $1,000.00, 2 counts of disturbing the peace, and fail to obey a reasonable and lawful order. The charges stemmed from a burglary / disturbance investigation that started on 5-12-17 in the Arden’s Run apartment complex located at 30630 UMES Boulevard. Purnell was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued an unsecure $20,000.00 bond. Purnell was subsequently released from custody.
· On 6-8-17, the Princess Anne Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store located at 30408 Mt. Vernon Road in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed that the suspect(s) stole several items from the victim’s vehicle which was parked on the property during the morning hours of 6-8-17. Incident remains under investigation.
· On 6-6-17, the Princess Anne Police Department served Jeremy Tochi Korie, 21, of Randallstown, Maryland with an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Korie with burglary 3rd degree, 2 counts burglary 4th degree, 6 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the 4th degree, malicious destruction of property over $1,000.00, 2 counts of disturbing the peace, and fail to obey a reasonable and lawful order. The charges stemmed from a burglary / disturbance investigation that started on 5-12-17 in the Arden’s Run apartment complex located at 30630 UMES Boulevard. Korie was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued an unsecure $20,000.00 bond. Korie was subsequently released from custody.
· On 6-6-17, the Princess Anne Police Department responded to the area of 11513 Beckford Avenue in reference to an assault. While conducting the investigation, officers located a controlled dangerous substance on one of the subjects. Incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.
· On 6-5-17, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested William Cody West, 26, of Salisbury, Maryland for assault 2nd degree. The arrest stemmed from an assault investigation that occurred at 11817 Somerset Avenue. West was charged with assault 2nd degree and was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued a $25,000.00 bond. West was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.
· On 6-5-17, the Princess Anne Police Department served a 15-year-old juvenile with an outstanding juvenile retake warrant. The juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services at the Lower Shore Children’s Facility in Salisbury, Maryland.
· On 6-5-17, the Princess Anne Police Department responded to 12107 College Place in reference to malicious destruction of property. Investigation revealed that the suspect(s) damaged a vehicle that was parked at 12107 College Place during the overnight hours of 6-4-17. Incident remains under investigation.
· On 6-5-17, the Princess Anne Police Department responded to 11633 Foxwell Lane in reference to tampering with a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed that the suspect(s) tampered with a vehicle that was parked at 11633 Foxwell lane during the overnight hours of 6-4-17. Incident remains under investigation.
