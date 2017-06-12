PRESS RELEASE: City Celebrates Our Hero, Brooke Mulford

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
6/12/2017
By order of Jacob R. Day, Mayor of Salisbury, in honor and celebration of the life of Brooke Mulford, and as a gesture of gratitude for the love and joy that she brought to everyone whose heart she touched, all City flags will be flown at half-mast until further notice.
It is further ordered that on this night, Monday, June 12th, 2017, there be a silent vigil at the fountain in the Salisbury City Park, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.There will be no speakers and no agenda for this gathering. Citizens are encouraged to attend and reflect or pray as they see fit, silently, in honor and support of Brooke, her family, and all of those who suffer the heartbreak of pediatric cancer. The fountain in the park will remain illuminated in gold until further notice.
