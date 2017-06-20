Pocomoke City Police Department National Night Out Reminder

NNO 2017 is right around the corner. 👮
The Pocomoke City Police Department is gearing up for the annual National Night Out 2017 event, to be held on August 1, 2017, at Cypress Park, the event will be held from 5-8pm. This location provides a welcoming environment for all community members, as well as, pavilions, electrical outlets, restrooms and playground equipment.
We need your help to ensure that the 2017 National Night Out is Pocomoke’s biggest event yet!
National Night Out give us an opportunity to strengthen the bonds in our neighborhoods across our City by bringing law enforcement, community leaders, and citizens together for a common cause. National Night Out is designed to:
• Build connections within the Community
• Heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention
• Build a safer and more caring community
• Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are
organized and fighting back
We look forward to another successful event and thank you in advance for your willingness to participate. Without your participation, we would not be able to provide the community with this free, fun-filled event. Thank you in advance for your consideration. Please contact my office for a Vendor Participation Form.
Gayle B. Waters
Community Event Coordinator
Pocomoke City Police Department
gayle@pocomokemd.gov
410-957-1600 ext. 201
All items must be FREE – no items can be for sale
There will be NO alcoholic beverages allowed on City
property
We have a large canopy with several tables and chairs available.
( select few available)
