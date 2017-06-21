Wednesday, June 21, 2017
One Term Bob Heartbroken At His Demise
Poor Bob, he has finally seen the writing on the wall and knows he is a one term lame duck County Executive. He mainly spends his days now blaming everything on John Cannon and wondering if he can get more hit posts done by his buddy .
Let Bob Culver serve as an example from last election forward on what happens when you don't have a good conservative representative available and hold your nose just to vote non Dem. Bob has been a disaster from Day one and let us just count the days down until the clown is gone.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on June 21, 2017
