On Behalf Of Bloggers I Apologize

Having been a part of this scene for far too long I have seen some reprehensible stuff played out on another website run by a guy who served probation for perjury.
Lately the amount of personal attacks being done toward people for no other reason than because a small person wants to feel better being mean toward others is staggering.
What amazes me is cowards like Thornton Crowe who are afraid to use their real names so that they can feel safe being disgusting toward others . They wouldn't want their private life coming out to the world, so hide like a baby. Tim Spies and Mike McDermott have also been contributors to that site of filth.
I used to think being mean toward others would teach them not to deal with the devil or they would face the same treatment, but I'm not gonna stoop to that level again. I know I started out a blogger, but I'm trying to transcend that to be something better which we all should strive for.
I play chess not checkers like the little child from delmar and I can win without personally attacking people. Sometimes not having something negative is the best thing for everyone around the area, it's ok for their to be joy and happiness around without dwelling in all the bad.
Keep your chins up everyone and on behalf of decent bloggers I apologize for having this area be mocked by a clown.
2 comments:
Nice post JT. Thank you!!
Check this out, Councilman Joe Holloway is using Joe Albero's web blog to advertise for free. And you are not allowed to comment on it.
http://sbynews.blogspot.com/2017/06/big-sale-this-weekend.html
Big Sale This Weekend
EVERY SO OFTEN WE FIND WE HAVE BOUGHT TOO MUCH STUFF AND THAT'S THE FUN PART OF OUR JOB. BUT WHEN YOU HAVE TOO MUCH YOU HAVE TO MAKE ROOM SO THIS WEEKEND WE ARE HAVING A SALE. BIG DISCOUNTS ON OVER 100 PC'S OF USED FURNITURE ANTIQUES, HOME DECOR AND COLLECTIBLES. BRING YOUR PICK UP, VAN, OR STUFF IT IN YOUR SUV, JUST DON'T MISS THIS SALE.
SALE STARTS THURSDAY AT 10 AM
ROUTE 346 EMPORIUM LLC
32993 OLD OCEAN CITY RD
PARSONSBURG MD 21849
OPEN THURSDAY'S AND FRIDAY'S 10 AM TO 6 PM
SATURDAY'S 10 AM TO 4 PM
SUNDAY'S NOON TO 4 PM
at 6/01/2017 10:45:00 AM
