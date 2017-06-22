OCPD Arrest Man for Assault on an Undercover Officer

OCEAN CITY, MD – (June 21, 2017): A Baltimore man was arrested early Sunday morning after attempting to assault an undercover Ocean City police officer with a knife.
On Sunday, June 18, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m. an Ocean City Police sergeant was working in a covert capacity patrolling on foot in the area of 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue as part of a robbery suppression detail. While investigating a nearby disturbance, the sergeant was confronted by a male who brandished a knife and began approaching the covert officer.
The sergeant immediately identified himself as a police officer, drew his departmental firearm, and began giving commands to the suspect. After ignoring the officer’s commands several times, the suspect finally dropped the knife to the ground but continued to approach the officer. The suspect was then taken into custody by the sergeant with the assistance of additional responding officers.
The suspect was identified as Jordan J. Kuzma, 19, of Baltimore, MD. Kuzma has been charged with first degree assault, second degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and possession of an assisted opening knife within the Town of Ocean City. Kuzma was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released after posting $20,000 bond.
