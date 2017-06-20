Tuesday, June 20, 2017

NOI-Structure Fire-Queen Anne's Co-6/19/17-Under Investigation-Roberts Station Road, Church Hill

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  June 19, 2017
Time:   7:56 pm
Location / Address:  2104 Roberts Station Road, Church Hill, Queen Anne's Co
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Three story, wood frame single family house
Owner / Occupants: Michael and Darlene Kuechler
Injuries or Deaths: 4 firefighters sustained minor injuries during fire suppression efforts.  They were treated and released from a local hospital.
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $250,000.00   Contents: $50,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present-Unknown Activation
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Church Hill VFD 
# of Alarms:  1  # Of Firefighters:  50 
Time to Control:  2 hours
Discovered By: Passer-by
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-822-7609.
