NOI-6/19/17-Structure Fire-Talbot Co-Under Investigation-West Pier St, Oxford

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  June 19, 2017
Time: 3:01 am
Location / Address:  109 West Pier Street, Oxford, Talbot Co
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Three story, wood frame single family house
Owner / Occupants: Rebecca Keegan
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $15,000.00   Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  Undetermined
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  N/A 
Arrests(s): N/A
Primary Responding Fire Department: Oxford VFD
# of Alarms: 1   # Of Firefighters: 33
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:  Exterior of residence near crawl space entrance
Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation
Additional Information:   Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Easton office at 410-822-7609.
