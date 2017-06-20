NOI-6/19/17-Structure Fire-Talbot Co-Under Investigation-West Pier St, Oxford

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: June 19, 2017
Time: 3:01 am
Location / Address: 109 West Pier Street, Oxford, Talbot Co
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Three story, wood frame single family house
Owner / Occupants: Rebecca Keegan
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $15,000.00 Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Undetermined
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): N/A
Primary Responding Fire Department: Oxford VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 33
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Exterior of residence near crawl space entrance
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Easton office at 410-822-7609.
