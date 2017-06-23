No Injuries Reported After Banner Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Eastern Shore

(SHOWELL, MD) — No injuries were reported by the pilot of a small plane after he made an emergency landing in Worcester County.
The pilot is identified as Austin Kiehl, 23, from Montana. Kiehl did not report any injuries after making the emergency landing this afternoon.
The plane involved is a single engine Piper which was being used to fly a banner. The plane is owned by Ocean Aerial Ads, Inc. in Ocean City, Md.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane landing in a field off of Peerless Road near Route 113 in Showell, Maryland. Arriving troopers found the pilot uninjured and the plane without any damage. The scene was on private property in a rural area.
The preliminary investigation indicates the pilot reported he had run out of fuel, dropped the banner he was flying and performed an emergency landing in a field of dirt. He landed safely and reported no injuries.
State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The investigation continues…
###
CONTACT: Berlin Barrack Duty Officer – 410-641-310
