Salisbury Maryland is going on a National stage starting next year with the huge news of us being chosen for the spot of the National Folk Festival for the next three years. I cannot begin to emphasize what a bug deal this is since this event is chosen like an Olympics with multiple cities in the running to host. This will bring great financial benefit to the area and provide us am opportunity to show the World what we can do.
When is national thug day in dabury ?
The Olympics end up costing cities money. Where will all 150,000 people stay for the festival. The Lord Salisbury Inn was knocked down. How many rooms are in Wicomico County?
ALWAYS LOOK FORWARD TO THE EVER SO POPULAR POSITIVE COMMENTS!
