Salisbury Barrack
2765 N. Salisbury Blvd
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
(410)749-3101 ext. 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Type of Incident: Personal Injury Accident
Date and Time: 06/30/2017 @ 1230 hrs.
Location: West Bound Route 50 @ Old Railroad Road, Hebron, Wicomico County, Maryland.
Vehicle(s):
1.) Honda Accord Maryland Registration 8CJ3672.
2.) GMC Canyon Maryland Registration 1AS5575.
Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian:
1.) Lauren Sanders of Salisbury.
2.) Robert Shaffer of Denton.
Victim(s)/Injuries:
Both drivers of the vehicles involved were transported, see below
Accused: Lauren Sanders
Charges:
1.) Failure to yield the right away
2.) Negligent driving
Narrative:
On June 30, 2017 at approximately 1230 hrs., Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to the area of West Bound Route 50 and Old Railroad Road Wicomico County, Maryland for a report of a two vehicle crash. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the above listed Honda Accord was at a stop sign on Old Railroad Rd attempting to cross over West Bound Route 50 onto East Bound Route 50. The Honda Accord failed to yield the right away to the above listed GMC Canyon pickup truck which was traveling West Bound on Route 50, pulling directly into its path of travel. The Honda Accord struck the GMC truck in the right side causing the GMC to lose control and overturn several times coming to rest in a field adjacent to West Bound Route 50.
Both drivers of the Honda and GMC were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Trooper K. Lane
Phone Number:410-749-3101
Barrack Commander: Lt. Ryan K. Bricker
Asst. Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. David Dalfonso
Asst. Barrack Commander: D/Sgt. Michael Rickard
Friday, June 30, 2017
MSP PRESS RELEASE
