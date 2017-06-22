Milford Man Arrested for Killing Two Dogs

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Milford – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Milford man after he stabbed two dogs inside his house.
Troopers were called to a residence in the 7000 block of North Union Church Road yesterday, June 21, 2017 around 10:30 a.m., for a domestic issue occurring between Denzel L. Brown, 27, and his 34-year-old girlfriend. After troopers settled the verbal dispute between the two, the female secured her two adult pit bulls inside separate crates in the house and then left the residence. Denzel, who also resides at the house, was waiting outside for a ride, but went inside to retrieve some personal belongings. He suddenly emerged stating he had stabbed two pit bull dogs with a knife that belonged to his girlfriend after claiming the dogs were fighting.
Delaware Animal Control Officers were contacted and responded to the scene to take control of the two deceased dogs.
Denzel Brown was charged by troopers with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, two counts of Cruelty to Animals, and Criminal Mischief. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,100.00 cash bond.
