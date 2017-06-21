Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Mike McDermott Too Lazy For Campaigning
The man just cannot help himself being a big buffoon. He barely even signs his paperwork for Sheriff when he goes on his page and complains about Campaign signs and how he isn't putting any out because its early. No Mike someone that wants the job puts the time out now to get their word out and let people know they are serious about the position. Being an inherent lazy ass who thinks the job should be handed to him without having to put out much effort is definitely your style so not surprising .
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on June 21, 2017
