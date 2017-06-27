Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  06/26/2017 
Time:  6:27 p.m. 
Location / Address:  8147 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Talbot County  
Type of Incident:  Dumpster Fire 
Description of Structure / Property:  8 Yard Commercial Dumpster
Owner / Occupants:  ALDI Supermarket 
Injuries or Deaths:  None 
Estimated $ LossStructure: $1,000.00   Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  N/A 
Arrests(s):  None 
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Easton VFD 
# of Alarms:  1    # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:  10 Minutes 
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:  Interior of Dumpster 
Preliminary Cause:  Undetermined 
Additional Information:  If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.  
