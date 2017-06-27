NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 06/26/2017
Time: 6:27 p.m.
Location / Address: 8147 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Dumpster Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 8 Yard Commercial Dumpster
Owner / Occupants: ALDI Supermarket
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000.00 Contents: $0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: N/A
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: N/A
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Easton VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 10 Minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior of Dumpster
Preliminary Cause: Undetermined
Additional Information: If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
