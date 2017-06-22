Thursday, June 22, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  06/21/2017
Time:  4:55 pm
Location / Address:   232 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Wicomico County
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  one story masonry large Mercantile occupancy
Owner / Occupants:  Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Injuries or Deaths:  none
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 500.00   Contents: $ 0.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  none
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1     # Of Firefighters:  3
Time to Control: 5 mins.
Discovered By:  passerby
Area of Origin:  rear exterior
Preliminary Cause:  under investigation
Additional Information:  Anyone having information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal @ 410-713-3780
