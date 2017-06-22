Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 06/21/2017
Time: 4:55 pm
Location / Address: 232 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Wicomico County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: one story masonry large Mercantile occupancy
Owner / Occupants: Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Injuries or Deaths: none
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 500.00 Contents: $ 0.00
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): none
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 3
Time to Control: 5 mins.
Discovered By: passerby
Area of Origin: rear exterior
Preliminary Cause: under investigation
Additional Information: Anyone having information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal @ 410-713-3780
