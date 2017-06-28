Main Floating In Pocomoke River Identified

Man floating in Pocomoke River identified
On Monday the body of an adult African American male was located deceased floating in the Pocomoke River just south of Snow Hill. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Finger prints were obtained and sent out for identification. The Subject was identified as James Showell, 64 years of age, of Snow Hill Md.
The investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Showell should contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1112
