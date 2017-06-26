Laurel Police Department Press Release

On June 26, 2017 the Laurel Police Department, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police and Delaware Division of Family Services, has concluded a month long child abuse investigation. As a result of the investigation Brandon Niblett of Newport News, VA and Ashley Cheeseman of Laurel, DE were arrested. Niblett was charged with Child Abuse 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Conspiracy 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Niblett was committed to Delaware Department of Corrections after failing to post $57,000.00 secure bond. Cheeseman was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Abandonment of a Child, Hindering Prosecution, Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Cheeseman was committed to Delaware Department of Corrections after failing to post $13,000.00 secure bond.
Anyone that has any additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 and/ or Detective Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.
