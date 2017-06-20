Laurel Police Department Announce STRICT PROACTIVE CRIMINAL ENFORCEMENT

STRICT PROACTIVE CRIMINAL ENFORCEMENT
Due to the increased levels of preventable call for service throughout our town the Laurel Police Department has been conducting strict proactive enforcement operations throughout the town since June 1st, 2017 and will continue these efforts until further notice.
This initiative has included but has not been limited to Disorderly Conduct/ Large Crowds, Trespassing, Loitering, Noise Ordinances and other Traffic Enforcement. Although these issues may seem minor we have found the majority of our more serious crimes could be prevented by strictly enforcing these laws. Any person found to be in violation of these laws will be contacted and appropriate enforcement actions will be taken.
The Delaware Law Title and Sections can be researched at the links below.
Criminal Codes: http://delcode.delaware.gov/title11/index.shtml
Traffic Codes: http://delcode.delaware.gov/title21/index.shtml
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, Unclassified Misdemeanor
DE Title 11 § 1301
A person is guilty of disorderly conduct when the person intentionally causes public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm to any other person, or creates a risk thereof by:
a. Engaging in fighting or in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior; or
b. Making an unreasonable noise or an offensively coarse utterance, gesture or display, or addressing abusive language to any person present; or
c. Disturbing any lawful assembly or meeting of persons without lawful authority; or
d. Obstructing vehicular or pedestrian traffic; or
e. Congregating with other persons in a public place and refusing to comply with a lawful order of the police to disperse; or
f. Creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition which serves no legitimate purpose; or
g. Congregating with other persons in a public place while wearing masks, hoods or other garments rendering their faces unrecognizable, for the purpose of and in a manner likely to imminently subject any person to the deprivation of any rights, privileges or immunities secured by the Constitution or laws of the United States of America.
(2) The person engages with at least 1 other person in a course of disorderly conduct as defined in paragraph (1) of this section which is likely to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, and refuses or knowingly fails to obey an order to disperse made by a peace officer to the participants.
TRESPASSING, Violation
DE Title 11 § 821
A person is guilty of criminal trespass in the third degree when the person knowingly enters or remains unlawfully upon real property.
LOITERING, Violation
DE Title 11 § 1321
A person is guilty of loitering when:
(1) The person fails or refuses to move on when lawfully ordered to do so by any police officer; or
(2) The person stands, sits idling or loiters upon any pavement, sidewalk or crosswalk, or stands or sits in a group or congregates with others on any pavement, sidewalk, crosswalk or doorstep, in any street or way open to the public in this State so as to obstruct or hinder the free and convenient passage of persons walking, riding or driving over or along such pavement, walk, street or way, and fails to make way, remove or pass, after reasonable request from any person; or
(3) The person loiters or remains in or about a school building or grounds, not having reason or relationship involving custody of or responsibility for a pupil or any other specific or legitimate reason for being there, unless the person has written permission from the principal; or
(4) The person loiters, remains or wanders about in a public place for the purpose of begging; or
(5) The person loiters or remains in a public place for the purpose of engaging or soliciting another person to engage in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse; or
(6) The person loiters, congregates with others or prowls in a place at a time or in a manner not usual for law-abiding individuals under circumstances that warrant alarm for the safety of persons or property in the vicinity, especially in light of the crime rate in the relevant area. Unless flight by the accused or other circumstances make it impracticable, a peace officer shall, prior to any arrest for an offense under this paragraph, afford the accused an opportunity to dispel any alarm which would otherwise be warranted, by requesting identification and an explanation of the person's presence and conduct. No person shall be convicted of an offense under this paragraph if the peace officer did not comply with the preceding sentence, or if it appears that the explanation given by the accused was true and, if believed by the peace officer at the time, would have dispelled the alarm.
LOUD MUSIC, Violation.
Title 21 § 4306(c)
No person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on any street, highway, alley, or parking lot shall operate or permit the operation of any music amplification system, including, but not limited to, any radio, tape player, compact disc player, or any other electrical device used for the amplification of music in or on the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 50 or more feet from the vehicle. For the purpose of this subsection, "plainly audible" means any sound which clearly can be heard by unaided hearing faculties, however, words or phrases need not be discernible and bass reverberation alone shall be sufficient to so constitute.
Any questions or concerns can be forwarded to Chief Wright.
