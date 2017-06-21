I Suspect CNN Anchors are Being Treated for Microaggressions After GOP Victory

The Democrats earned another moral victory last night -- losing a special election to fill Georgia's sixth congressional district.
Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff -- in the most expensive House race in history.
"Women in this community stood up," Mr. Ossoff said in his concession speech. It's true - they stood up, got in the cars, drove to a polling place and voted for Ms. Handel.
CNN anchors actually predicted the Georgia congressional race was a definitive referendum on President Trump.
Turns out -- they were absolutely right. Congratulations, Mr. President - now 4-0 in congressional races against Democrats and the Mainstream Media.
click here for more
No comments:
Post a Comment