Gold Alert Issued for Missing Millsboro Woman
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Millsboro – The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Angela Y. White of Millsboro who left her residence located in the 30000 block of Gull Point Road around 1:30 p.m. today.
Angela is a white female, 40 years of age, 5’07” tall, 150 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes. She may be operating a black 2016 Kia Sorento with Delaware registration; PC363194.
Troopers have been unable to make contact with Angela to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare.
If anyone has any information in reference to her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provide by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
