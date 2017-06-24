Saturday, June 24, 2017
General Winder Historical Marker Should Stay Put
After a busy week being interviewed by multiple news outlets and seeing record numbers of visitors accordingly, I wanted to take the time this evening and give my own report on this situation.
I have made it abundantly clear the statue needs to stay where it is, as it is a historical marker telling us the history and background of General Winder. Despite efforts to try to claim he isn't from Wicomico and to find any excuse to remove the marker, those claims are false. Winder was born in Nanticoke which is in Wicomico County. Wicomico County didn't even exist until 1867 as it was put together from parts of Somerset and Worcester.
People have had enough of this politically correct world that has taken over across the land. We must remove anything that may offend someone so everyone feels better about themselves. Most of us have been around long enough to have been called a name or had our parents beat our ass, and you know what we lived.
You used to be able to fly a rebel flag because it was a free country, it didn't mean you were racist it represented the Southern way of life. I understand that certain things upset people because they see it another way, but that's on them it's not on everyone else.I stated in my interviews that I don't think you are gonna find one person who thinks that Marker that mentions the Confederacy is a rallying cry to go back to slavery or to be racist.
That sign has been there since 1983 and nobody thought a thing about it. Yamakawa is a trouble maker and thrives on stirring up any and all race matters to get on the news for 5 minutes. He should be ashamed of himself for the crap he is starting, which only continues to drive the divide between us further apart. The sign must stay and I continue to urge you to sign the petition to keep it where it is.
