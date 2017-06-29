Emily Lampa Leaving WMDT Trend Continues

I was very saddened to here that Emily Lampa was going to be leaving WMDT shortly. Emily was one of the best investigative journalist we have had here in the area. As someone that was with the Bennett family after the loss of Nicole her ability to keep their story on air was awesome.
If you notice and haven't figured out by now we are a stepping stone for reporters because our area does not pay the kind of money required to keep people here for long.
If you are from the area you know how ridiculous the cost of living is around here and yet we have no jobs that pay enough to allow you to live a decent life, and when it comes to the news game its no different .
Unfortunately the trend will never stop as pay will always keep us from having steady and reliable reporters.
Our area has turned into a training ground for decent reporters....they get the exposure then other news networks pluck them away!!! She was a decent reporter...spoke properly and COULD READ CORRECTLY!!
JT why don't you hire her to report for LESN?
There are plenty of steady and reliable reporters, but part of being in the news game is bouncing around working your way up. Then you work your way up to the point the larger companies get rid of you. Sometimes they come back, but other times they get better jobs where they are treated better. Bassett and Canfora at the Independent have decades of experience. Jeremy Cox at the DT has been there forever along with Debbie Gates, Carol Vaughn and Liz Holland. Ben Penserga has been running the show there for a long time too. Over in Worcester you have Shawn Soper, Charlene Sharpe, Lisa Capitelli and Brian Gilliland who combined have 50 years of experience at least covering news there. Stop watching TV and go where the talent is.
It's like the Shorebirds, the big leagues pluck all the good talent from the farm leagues. Congrats to anyone moving up in life.
I wish I could ..with the right investors I could put together best news in the area hands down
