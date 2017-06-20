Detectives Investigating Robbery of South Dover Gas Station
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
South Dover – The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a South Dover gas station that occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. Monday evening.
The incident occurred around 9:08 p.m. Monday June 19, 2017 as a male subject, armed with a shotgun, entered the Valero gas station, located at 1491 South Governors Avenue, and approached the clerk at the counter. The suspect demanded cash from the register and cigarettes. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before the suspect, along with another male subject who was standing just outside the door, fled westbound across South Governors Avenue. The clerk was not injured.
The first suspect was described as a black male, wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face (no further physical or clothing description available). Armed with an unknown type shotgun.
The second suspect was described only as a male wearing a red sweatshirt (no further physical or clothing description). Unknown if he was armed.
No surveillance photos are available.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective J. Dear at 302-698-8540. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
