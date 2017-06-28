OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY FOR WICOMICO COUNTY
On June 27, 2017, a Wicomico County jury found Dallas Fenton, 59, guilty of eight counts of Third Degree Sex Offense, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Exposure. Testimony revealed that Fenton made contact with a 14-year old child via a smartphone app called Whisper, where he engaged in sexual conversations with her. He then began video chatting with the victim via Skype. Fenton travelled from Accomack County, Virginia to Wicomico County on four occasions in April and May 2016 to engage in sexual activity with the victim. On one occasion, he had intercourse with her on the side of the road and then dropped her off at a middle school dance. Sentencing was deferred pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.
The case was investigated by Detective Rockwell of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center and prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Karen M. Dean.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon cautions parents, “This serves as a valuable reminder that we need to be vigilant regarding our children’s smartphone and Internet access. There are predators online, waiting to take advantage of vulnerable children.” Please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880 for further information.
DALLAS FENTON CONVICTED OF SEX OFFENSES
