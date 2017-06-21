Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Daily Times Proves Liberal Bias

I find it hilarious they have a big article up today about the General Winder Monument up and have a link to the petition to take it down and yet not one mention of my petition to keep it there and the fact many more have signed it.

They also never even attempted contact me regarding it even though the petition I started to keep it there is the main one..

Thats called the spin cycle and keeping it aimed in the direction they want it to go..

Liberal

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Laura is the most liberal there is and now she is queen in charge - what a joke. To have that story on the front page and above the fold clearly shows you the lack of talent working there. Are they under 10,000 households now? They are on a death spiral

June 21, 2017 at 9:25 AM
Anonymous said...

put the link back up.

June 21, 2017 at 9:41 AM
Anonymous said...

How about the Michigan airport cop stabbed in the neck today ? ISLAM Radicals are taking over michigan towns.

June 21, 2017 at 1:46 PM
Anonymous said...

Towns? Try CITIES. Take a look at what Dearborn has become.

June 21, 2017 at 2:22 PM

