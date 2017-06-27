Crisfield Police Press Release

CRISFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE
On 26 June, 2017 @ 5:54pm the Crisfield Police Department observed an individual driving a vehicle who they knew to be unlicensed and was wanted for (3) Outstanding Drug Distribution Arrest Warrants from Operations COPS. The individual was pulled over at a carwash on Maryland Ave. in Crisfield. As the officer was attempting to place the suspect under arrest he became extremely violent and fought the officer until back up officers arrived. It took (3) officers to place the resisting suspect under arrest and place him in the police vehicle for transport back to the station. The arresting officer's radio was tore from his shirt and destroyed in the affray. Subsequently following arrest, the suspect who was identified as a Juvenile Male (16) years of age had in his possession in his groin area the following Controlled Dangerous Substances:
56 Baggies of Crack Cocaine
5.8 grams of additional Crack Cocaine in bulk baggies
1.5 grams of Heroin
.7 gram bag of Heroin
Bag of Marijuana
$165.00 in U.S. Currency
Total Street Value of Narcotics over $5,000
Vehicle Seized - 2005 Hyundai Santé Fe
The Suspect was being transported back to the Crisfield Police Department as he began kicking the window of the Police Vehicle out and yelling and Screaming. The juvenile had lost complete control and fought the officers from the police vehicle to the station house where he was placed in the cell in attempts to calm him down. While in the Crisfield Police department cell block he again became outraged and kicked and ripped the sink from the wall and destroyed the pipes. The Crisfield Police Department would estimate that he damaged in excess of $5,000 in property belonging to the City of Crisfield.
Juvenile Arrested:
M/16 years of age
Charges:
2nd Degree Assault
Resisting Arrest
Obstructing & Hindering arrest
Disturbing the Peace
Disorderly Conduct
Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000
CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute within a 1000 feet of a School Zone
CDS possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
CDS Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine
CDS Possession of Crack Cocaine
CDS Possession of Heroin
CDS possession of Marijuana
Driving without a license
Juvenile Authorities were contacted who released the Juvenile to his mother with home monitoring.
Chief Michael Tabor
Crisfield Police Department
1 comment:
I'm glad he's back home with his mommy where he can get the monitoring he needs.
Post a Comment