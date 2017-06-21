Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Continue Signing The Petition To Keep Monument At Court House

More than double a petition that the other media outlets have shared on their sites..and yet not one mention of mine...
Anonymous said...

Awwwww

June 21, 2017 at 9:39 AM
Anonymous said...

Its not a monument, its a marker. That is all it is. Most of the Klu Klukkers wouldn't know who he is if she shit on their heads. And most black people wouldn't know, either.

June 21, 2017 at 11:13 AM
Anonymous said...

There is a "protest" going on downtown right now. There was a person with a camera there. It was more a group(15) of older people with signs that they couldnt even bother to hold up. They had them leaning against themselves.

June 21, 2017 at 12:30 PM

