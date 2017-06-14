City Welcomes New Deputy City Administrators

Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day and City Administrator Julia Glanz are proud to announce that Alison Pulcher and Andy Kitzrow will be joining the City as its new Deputy City Administrators. In line with the Mayor’s recently adopted FY18 budget which mandates reorganization in some areas of City government, the formerly singular Assistant City Administrator job title has been reimagined to better handle a growing workload.
“The Assistant Administrator position came into being as part of the FY ’07 budget,” said the Mayor, “and it has been the office where the rubber meets the road on our most important fiscal and planning documents ever since. As we have taken on more and more event planning and production, with all that is laid out in our Master Plan and with the National Folk Festival now a very big reality for us, the position’s scope of responsibility has become large enough that a second person is needed as we move forward.”
City Administrator Julia Glanz said, “We set a high bar for this group of applicants, and there were some very strong interviews. It’s a unique situation to have to search for two ideal candidates to fill matching positions like this, but we were fortunate enough to have met a couple of interviewees who really ‘wowed’ us.”
Alison Pulcher and Andy Kitzrow will each bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to bear upon their new assignments. Currently, Alison serves as the Communications and Special Events Coordinator for Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. Andy is the Recreation Superintendent for the Wicomico County Recreation and Parks Department.
Alison’s experience is grounded in government and public relations. Throughout her professional career, she has served as the Legislative Director for Delegate J.B. Jennings of the Maryland House of Delegates, as well as the legal assistant for a Kansas State House Representative. In addition to her service in various political capacities, Alison has also served as the Military Community Liaison to the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and as the Leadership Manhattan Coordinator. Locally, Alison is the Race Director of the Hero Day 5k, and one of the driving forces behind the rotary Club’s “Flags 4 Heroes” displays across from Shorebird Stadium in Salisbury.
Andy has worked as the Recreation Superintendent for Wicomico County since 2011 and has experience in activity planning and personnel management. Throughout his time with the County, Andy has coordinated efforts within the community to encourage citizen activity and program participation. Andy has also managed multiple special events with a multitude participants. He is a Salisbury native.
“I’m excited to welcome Alison and Andy, and I look forward to each of their contributions as we move our City forward,” said the Mayor. “The expectations for these positions are high, and that was made abundantly clear during the interview process. These individuals will be leading our City team as we make historic progress over the next few years, and I’m confident that we’ve found the right people for the job.”
