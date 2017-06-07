Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Black Lives Matter Subgroup Attempting To Force County Council Remove Downtown Plaque For General Winder

I have started an opposition page against their idea..please sign
Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Fuck General Winder

June 7, 2017 at 10:29 PM
Anonymous said...

Thank you Jonathan, you are my new best friend!!

June 7, 2017 at 10:48 PM
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...
Fuck General Winder

June 7, 2017 at 10:29 PM

That's right PUSSY!! That is GENERAL Winder to you!

June 7, 2017 at 10:48 PM
Anonymous said...

General John Henry Winder is an American Hero and I will take him over some coward creep white guy named James Yakanawa who forgot what race he was. Poor bastard is looking for something to make him relevant!

June 7, 2017 at 11:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)