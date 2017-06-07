Black Lives Matter Subgroup Attempting To Force County Council Remove Downtown Plaque For General Winder

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Fuck General Winder
Thank you Jonathan, you are my new best friend!!
Anonymous said...Fuck General WinderJune 7, 2017 at 10:29 PMThat's right PUSSY!! That is GENERAL Winder to you!
General John Henry Winder is an American Hero and I will take him over some coward creep white guy named James Yakanawa who forgot what race he was. Poor bastard is looking for something to make him relevant!
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Fuck General Winder
Thank you Jonathan, you are my new best friend!!
Anonymous said...
Fuck General Winder
June 7, 2017 at 10:29 PM
That's right PUSSY!! That is GENERAL Winder to you!
General John Henry Winder is an American Hero and I will take him over some coward creep white guy named James Yakanawa who forgot what race he was. Poor bastard is looking for something to make him relevant!
Post a Comment