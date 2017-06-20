Five people were hurt in a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore near the city's famed Camden Yards baseball stadium Tuesday, buckling the street, shattering windows on cars and buildings, and gushing a plume several stories high for more than an hour.
The explosion on South Eutaw Street between West Lombard and Pratt Streets, near the home of the Baltimore Orioles, shut down nearby streets, FOX 45 Baltimore reported
The Baltimore Fire Department said five people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
