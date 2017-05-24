Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason Gives His Full Endorsement Of Matt Crisafulli To Be Next Sheriff Along With Former Sheriff Chuck Martin
My Fellow Residents,
Last week I was honored to have current Sheriff Reggie Mason announce his full support and endorsement for my campaign to serve as your next Sheriff of Worcester County.
This week I am honored and humbled to announce that former Sheriff Charles "Chuck" Martin has also pledged his full support and endorsement for my campaign!
These two outstanding men, one Republican and one Democrat, have more than 85 years of combined law enforcement experience. Chuck Martin served as Sheriff from 1994 to 2010 and Reggie Mason has been Sheriff since being elected in 2010. Both know what qualities and attributes are needed to lead the office and both agree that I am the man to lead the Worcester County Sheriff's Office into a new era. I have promised these two men, and I promise you, the Residents, that I will work tirelessly to protect our County.
My motto has been "People Above Politics", and while I accept support from any and all I believe the endorsement of these two men, from differing political parties, encapsulates my motto. We must not look at each other as Democrats or Republicans, as conservatives or liberals, we must ALL come together as Residents of OUR County. We must work together to overcome the difficulties and hardships that face OUR County. We must put political philosophies aside and work as one County against the forces of crime and evil, we must come together to protect our youth who in turn will be the leaders of tomorrow that will look after us in our twilight years.
God bless America, God bless Worcester County and God bless everyone of us!
~Matt
"PEOPLE ABOVE POLITICS"
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 24, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
ANYBODY but McDermott.....
?
Post a Comment