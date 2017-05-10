WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2017

Incident: Manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of CDS: not marijuana, possession of ammunition by persons prohibited
Date of Incident: May 9, 2017
Location: 27000-Block of Patriot Drive Salisbury, Maryland
Suspects:
- Rory John Casale, 30 years old, Salisbury, MD
- Crystal Lynn Stephens, 33 years old, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On May 9, 2017 members of the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team, assisted by members of the Criminal Investigative Division, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 27000-block of Patriot Drive Salisbury, MD. During the course of the search, Deputies located items in the garage of the home that were consistent with a methamphetamine laboratory. These items included beakers, glass rods, tubing, chemicals, flammable liquids, filters, utensils, and other items used to manufacture methamphetamine. Members of the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. A further search of the residence revealed syringes, heroin, and other unknown substances that will be forwarded to the State Police crime lab for testing. Ammunition was also located in the residence. The occupants of the residence, Rory Casale and Crystal Stephens, were charged with numerous offenses. Both subjects were seen by a District Court Commissioner and detained on bond.
Charges: Manufacturing methamphetamine, Possession of CDS: not marijuana, Possession of ammunition by persons prohibited, Maintaining a common nuisance: residence.
