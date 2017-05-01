WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Press Release

WCSO Press Releases
Incident: Theft / Uttering
Date of Incident: 24 April 2017
Location: 800 block of Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Joshua Lee Boyer, 31, Harrington, DE
Narrative: On 24 April 2017 at 4:15 PM a deputy arrested Joshua Lee Boyer on an arrest warrant in a theft and uttering case from 2015. Boyer was extradited from Stafford, VA where authorities there had detained him on Wicomico County’s arrest warrant.
Boyer stands accused of presenting a check for payment at the Loyal Order of Moose from an account that was already closed back in 2015.
Upon arrest the deputy transported Boyer to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Boyer on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.
Charges: Theft under $1,000.00 and Uttering Bad Check
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 25 April 2017
Location: Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Shawntel Denise Baine, 43, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 25 April 2017 at 2:48 PM a deputy located and arrested a wanted subject, Shawntel Baine, at a location in the 2000 block of Northgate Drive in Salisbury. Baine was being sought on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that was issued back in 2016 after Baine failed to appear in the Circuit Court for a case where she was facing traffic related charges.
Baine was ordered held without bond upon the issuance of the Bench Warrant.
Charges: Failure to Appear
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 25 April 2017
Location: 6000 block of Willing Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Anthony Shane Vinson, 29, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 25 April 2017 at 4:30 PM, a deputy located and arrested Anthony Vinson at a residence in the 6000 block of Willing Drive in Salisbury. Vinson was wanted on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that was issued after he violated the terms of his probation in a case where he had been convicted of sex abuse of a minor.
Vinson was ordered held without bond upon the issuance of the bench warrant.
Charges: Violation of Probation
Incident: Possession of Marijuana
Date of Incident: 26 April 2017
Location: Bi-State Boulevard, Delmar, MD
Suspect: Ryen Lee Hook, 22, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 26 April 2017 at 12:49 AM a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and during the encounter the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy recovered a jar containing marijuana that would be found to be well over 10 grams. During a subsequent investigation, the deputy identified that the marijuana belonged to one of the passengers, Ryen Hook.
The deputy placed Hook under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Hook on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Possession of Marijuana over 10 grams
