Friday, May 5, 2017
Wicomico County Executive Name Change
The Wicomico County Executive will forever more on this website be called by his true name...
One Term Bob.
Bless his heart he managed to win in the election cycle that if you had D at the end you were history. He has fumbled and bumbled around in the Office since day 1 and everyone around town knows he has ZERO chance at re-election. The best we can hope for is he doesn't screw things up so bad that the next Executive won't have spend too much time righting the ship from one term Bob
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on May 05, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment