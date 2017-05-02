WCSO Press Releases

Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 27 April 2017
Location: 500 block of Hearn Lane, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Dayquan Tyrez Williams, 21, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 27 April 2017 at 4:14 PM a deputy arrested Dayquan Williams following an allegation of an assault. According to the victim in this case, she was arguing with Williams when he grabbed the victim by the back of the neck and threw her on a bed several times. The victim stated she tried to exit the room but Williams grabbed her again preventing her from leaving.
The deputy transported Williams to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Williams in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, False Imprisonment
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 26 April 2017
Location: 700 block of College Lane, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Aaron Devon Greene, 31, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 26 April 2017 at 11:24 a deputy arrested Aaron Greene following an allegation of an assault. According to the victim in this case, she became involved in an argument with Greene that turned physical. The victim stated that Green pushed the victim and also choked her.
Upon arrest Greene was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Greene on a bond of $5,000.00.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment
Incident: DUI
Date of Incident: 30 April 2017
Location: Naylor Mill Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: David Campbell, 59, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 30 April 2017 at 6:20 PM, a deputy observed a vehicle driving very slowly through a restricted entry area marked by signage on the property of the Sheriff’s Office. That same deputy then approached the vehicle after the operator parked into the front parking lot, taking up two spaces. Upon identifying the operator as David Campbell of Salisbury, the deputy learned that Campbell was at the Wicomico Public Safety complex to pick his “buddy” up from the county Detention Center. The deputy also detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Campbell and suspected that Campbell was operating his vehicle while under the influence. This was further supported after the deputy observed that Campbell was staggering and using his vehicle for support.
Campbell was also found to have an unopened small bottle of vodka in the cargo pocket of his pants.
Following the administration of sobriety testing, the deputy placed Campbell under arrest for DUI. During subsequent processing, Campbell provided a breath sample of .23.
Campbell was released to a sober driver upon the issuance of citations.
Charges: Driving Under the influence of Alcohol per se
No comments:
Post a Comment